Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 5.4% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.86. 135,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,851. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $180.31 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

