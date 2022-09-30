Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,856,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,432,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 697.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 88,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 77,115 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VT opened at $79.87 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

