Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $123.33

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $123.33 and last traded at $123.39, with a volume of 214867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.15 and its 200-day moving average is $139.09.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.