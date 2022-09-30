Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 15.9% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.59. The stock had a trading volume of 86,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,335. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.68 and a one year high of $151.89.

Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

