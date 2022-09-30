Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Reduced by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $124.75. 70,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,335. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.68 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.09.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

