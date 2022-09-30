Vanilla Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,169.00 (VNL)

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Vanilla coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanilla has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Vanilla has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.06 or 0.06845907 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00088354 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00033410 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00067116 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031558 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018381 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001834 BTC.
Vanilla Profile
Vanilla (VNL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using US dollars.
