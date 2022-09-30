Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$547.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.28 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.17-$4.17 EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.05. 15,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,961. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.52. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $327.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Several research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.05.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $2,265,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 75,513 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

