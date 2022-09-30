Vega Protocol Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00006556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $37.53 million and $1.97 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vega Protocol has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003086 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010920 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 29,512,997 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

