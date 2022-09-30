Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21). 5,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 27,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.22).
Velocity Composites Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £6.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.66.
About Velocity Composites
Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.
