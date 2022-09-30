Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Short Interest Up 120.4% in September

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, a growth of 120.4% from the August 31st total of 189,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Venator Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Venator Materials stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,206. The company has a market cap of $98.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.20. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Venator Materials had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venator Materials

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $2,797,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Venator Materials by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 345,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Venator Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $0.60 in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

