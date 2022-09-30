Vera (VERA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $161,079.00

Vera (VERA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Vera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vera has a market cap of $21.48 million and approximately $161,079.00 worth of Vera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vera has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vera

Vera’s launch date was September 18th, 2021. Vera’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Vera is vera.financial. Vera’s official Twitter account is @exchange_vera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vera

According to CryptoCompare, “Vera is a decentralized protocol built on top of major blockchains that allows essential financial services for NFTs such as renting, lending, and mortgages. Decentralized protocols are non-custodial, meaning the services never rely on the custody of any middleman or intermediary.$VERA is the original utility token for the Vera network and entered the market on September 23, 2021 as both an ERC-20 and BEP-20 token. $VERA will be used to govern Vera's system of NFT rental/lending and financing/mortgage pools sometime after its mainnet goes live. Users can post $VERA tokens as collateral to raise their borrowing limits for NFT financing/mortgage loans. Those who borrow $VERA or rent $VERA-verified NFTs can also bypass the borrowing/rental fees and get a discount on fees if they post it as collateral. Fees collected by the Vera platform are also used to burn $VERA. The remaining fees are used to pay lenders.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

