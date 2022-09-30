Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Holdings Trimmed by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 82.3% in the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $235,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $272,816.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $272,816.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,569.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,032 shares of company stock worth $5,372,437 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VRNT traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.61. 8,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,627. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

