Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) PT Lowered to $47.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VZ. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $162.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.02.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

