Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Senior Officer Sells C$200,060.00 in Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total value of C$200,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at C$282,256.08.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

VET traded up C$0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,242. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.41. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The stock has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Vermilion Energy

A number of research firms have issued reports on VET. TD Securities increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.09.

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.