Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CEO David Destefano Sells 36,419 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) CEO David Destefano sold 36,419 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $494,934.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,834.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Destefano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex alerts:

On Friday, September 30th, David Destefano sold 28,900 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $402,866.00.

On Monday, September 19th, David Destefano sold 26,340 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $361,648.20.

On Thursday, September 15th, David Destefano sold 47,275 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $685,960.25.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of VERX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.67. 143,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,681. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.26, a PEG ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex by 33.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 292,055 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vertex by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 277,200 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,311,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Vertex by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 251,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vertex by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 98,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.