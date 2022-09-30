Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 21,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.72. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 263.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

