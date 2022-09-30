Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of Victoria Gold stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. Victoria Gold has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

