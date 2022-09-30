VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the August 31st total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:CDC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.98. 506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,536. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.47. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $74.46.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.259 per share. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
