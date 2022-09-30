VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the August 31st total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CDC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.98. 506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,536. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.47. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $74.46.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.259 per share. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDC. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,871,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 225,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 106,875 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 152,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares during the period.

