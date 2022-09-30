VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Stock Price Down 2%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating) fell 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 474 ($5.73) and last traded at GBX 474.50 ($5.73). 508,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 198,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 484 ($5.85).

The company has a market capitalization of £773.21 million and a PE ratio of 232.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 498.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 493.86.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

