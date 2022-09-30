Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Trading Down 0.9%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 24,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 129,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
Viomi Technology Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $137.98 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 2.37%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.
