Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Trading Down 0.9%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 24,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 129,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Viomi Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $137.98 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 2.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in Viomi Technology by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Viomi Technology by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 21,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Viomi Technology by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Viomi Technology by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Viomi Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

Further Reading

