Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

VSTO has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Roth Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.39. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $802.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after buying an additional 70,756 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

