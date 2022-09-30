Vivid Coin (VIVID) Trading 167.9% Higher Over Last Week

Vivid Coin (VIVID) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $84,687.93 and approximately $3.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded up 167.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media.

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.