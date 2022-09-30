VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.68

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.68 and traded as high as $5.85. VNET Group shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 1,787,548 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $802.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2.22). VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VNET Group during the first quarter worth $14,191,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 14,776,930.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,477,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,693 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 2,107,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,137 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 1,424.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 986,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 921,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter valued at $5,160,000. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.