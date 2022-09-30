Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 150

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 101.84 ($1.23) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £28.31 billion and a PE ratio of 1,697.33. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 101.20 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.57.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.