Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.95

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.95 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.06), with a volume of 4400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.95 ($0.06).

Volta Finance Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a current ratio of 15.70. The company has a market cap of £1.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06.

Volta Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of €0.13 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 0.67%.

Volta Finance Company Profile

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

