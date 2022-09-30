Vortex Defi 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $186.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $28,350.62 and $186.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004556 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00044713 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $323.54 or 0.01635337 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034460 BTC.

VTX is a coin. It launched on February 21st, 2021. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,625,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vortex Defi’s official website is staging.vortexdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vortex DeFi plans to provide its users access to all leading platforms and protocols from a single web-based user interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

