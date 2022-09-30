W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $40.00-$40.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$20.00 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $27.25-$28.75 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GWW traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $490.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,571. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $544.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $538.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 595.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

