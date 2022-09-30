Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading 16.3% Higher

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) traded up 16.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Waldencast in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waldencast in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Waldencast in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter worth about $347,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

