Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Raised by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.15. The stock had a trading volume of 104,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,257. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

