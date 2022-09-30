Warp Finance (WARP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.35 Million

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.49 or 0.00063336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $58,372.93 and approximately $2.35 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00684839 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007703 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000145 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

