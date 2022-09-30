Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Insider Buys A$4,515,200.00 in Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Rating) insider Robert Millner purchased 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$26.56 ($18.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,515,200.00 ($3,157,482.52).

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Profile

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the equity investment, mining, and property investment businesses. It is involved in the coal, oil, and gas activities, which include exploration, development, production, processing, associated transport infrastructure, and ancillary activities.

