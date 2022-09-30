Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Waterloo Brewing Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BIBLF opened at $2.75 on Monday. Waterloo Brewing has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53.
About Waterloo Brewing
