Welch Group LLC Buys New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $71.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

