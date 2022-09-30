Welch Group LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IJH stock opened at $219.39 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.70.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.