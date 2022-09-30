Welch Group LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 2.8% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $45,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,060,325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $234.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.04. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

