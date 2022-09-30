Welch Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Stryker by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,243,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Stryker by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 302,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $206.67 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

