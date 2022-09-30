Welch Group LLC Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Welch Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 14.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $463,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $123.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

