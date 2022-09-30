Welch Group LLC Purchases 2,642 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in Target by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 2,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Target by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Target by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 102,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $147.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.69 and a 200 day moving average of $179.96. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

