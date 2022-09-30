Welch Group LLC Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for 2.4% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $39,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $114.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $114.87 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

