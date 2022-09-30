Welch Group LLC Sells 202,246 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 202,246 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MMM opened at $111.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a twelve month low of $111.42 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.74 and its 200 day moving average is $138.93.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 83.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

