Welch Group LLC Sells 413 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Welch Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $140.58 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $139.32 and a 12-month high of $176.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.99 and its 200 day moving average is $158.49.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.