Welch Group LLC Sells 91 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Welch Group LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $131.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.79. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

