Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WTW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.00.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $202.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,437,475.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,583. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $443,241,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.