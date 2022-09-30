Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Winc
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Winc stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.34% of Winc worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Winc from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.
Winc Stock Up 3.4 %
Winc Company Profile
Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.
See Also
