Wings (WINGS) One Day Volume Hits $5.00

Wings (WINGS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Wings has a market capitalization of $355,830.95 and approximately $5.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wings has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,703.33 or 0.99924038 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00057418 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00064089 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00082223 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Wings Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. Telegram | Reddit | Wiki Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

