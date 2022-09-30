Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.90.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $93.35. 152,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.95 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.93 and its 200 day moving average is $108.69.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $811,817 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

