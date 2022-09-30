Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $187,000 Stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $6,053,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $10,923,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at $11,871,000. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Vivid Seats Trading Up 1.1 %

SEAT traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.67. 8,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,973. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. Analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.