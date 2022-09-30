Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.89. 102,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,327. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.02 and its 200-day moving average is $151.60. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.05 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.