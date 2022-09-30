Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $993,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,166 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.19. The stock had a trading volume of 177,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,257. The stock has a market cap of $353.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.74 and a 200-day moving average of $135.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

