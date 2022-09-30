Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 33 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in KLA by 53,951.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after buying an additional 583,219 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in KLA by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,296,000 after buying an additional 517,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 297.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,887,000 after buying an additional 474,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,343. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $6.73 on Friday, reaching $303.98. 27,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.14. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Barclays cut their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

